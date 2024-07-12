United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $133.81 and last traded at $134.14. Approximately 404,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,981,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

