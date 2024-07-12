enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, an increase of 821.3% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at $17,095,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $6,264,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
enGene Stock Performance
Shares of enGene stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. enGene has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that enGene will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.