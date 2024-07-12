Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,387,000 shares, a growth of 858.6% from the June 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Hengan International Group stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

About Hengan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.