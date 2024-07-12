Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Increases By 1,033.3%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.5979 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

