Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 1,059.5% in June

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 1,059.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF opened at 0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.20.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
