China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 1,221.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $18.47 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.6052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

