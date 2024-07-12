CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, an increase of 1,280.1% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CLP Price Performance

CLP stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. CLP has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

