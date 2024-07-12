Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Increases By 1,300.0%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

CHYCY stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

About Chiyoda

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.