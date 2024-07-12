Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Increases By 1,300.0%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
CHYCY stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $2.55.
About Chiyoda
