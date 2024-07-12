Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 1,362.5%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 1,362.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTRI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1896 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Featured Articles
