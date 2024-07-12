Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 1,362.5%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 1,362.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1896 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

