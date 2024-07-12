Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,458.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

HTHIY stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $48.68.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hitachi will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

See Also

