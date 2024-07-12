AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Short Interest Update

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 1,742.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AEye Stock Performance
LIDRW opened at $0.01 on Friday. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
AEye Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AEye
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.