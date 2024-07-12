Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,412 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 234.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Okta by 1,618.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $3,324,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock worth $5,619,337. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Trading Up 0.5 %

OKTA opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

