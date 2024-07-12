Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $959,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 451,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 572,600 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

