Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $195.92 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

