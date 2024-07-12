Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 536 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

