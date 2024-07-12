Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,088 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after purchasing an additional 148,231 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 782,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

