Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 802 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,456,000 after purchasing an additional 403,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.41 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

