39,113 Shares in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS IMFL opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

