Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wipro Price Performance
NYSE:WIT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wipro
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.