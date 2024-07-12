Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

WIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

