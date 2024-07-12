Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,557 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

