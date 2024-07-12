Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,417,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 788.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 161,359 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

PTMC opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.