Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 210,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $865,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth $846,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

