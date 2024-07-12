Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2,331.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086,841 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHDG opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.