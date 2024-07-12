Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after buying an additional 1,343,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,810,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after buying an additional 915,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

