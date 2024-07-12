Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$140.33 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Goodfellow Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE GDL opened at C$13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.51. The company has a market cap of C$117.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. Goodfellow has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

