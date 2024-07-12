Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$140.33 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%.
Goodfellow Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of TSE GDL opened at C$13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.51. The company has a market cap of C$117.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. Goodfellow has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Goodfellow Company Profile
