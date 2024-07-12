Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sono-Tek updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
Shares of SOTK stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of -0.27.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
