Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,939,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 539,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,728,000 after buying an additional 99,531 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,448,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

