KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KALV. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

