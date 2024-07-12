Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,804 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $4,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

