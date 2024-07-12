Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

