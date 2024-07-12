Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $183.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.15 and a 200-day moving average of $194.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

