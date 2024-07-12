Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 751 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,801,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,204,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $170.00 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

