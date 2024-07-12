Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2,128.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 16.2% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 97.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,347,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $131.60 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.26.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

