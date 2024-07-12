Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $89.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

