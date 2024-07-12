Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,425 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 46,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 466,912 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,661,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,880,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.