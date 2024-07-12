Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.64.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

