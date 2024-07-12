argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $533.00 at Evercore ISI

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $478.00 to $533.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.53.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $461.72 on Friday. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

