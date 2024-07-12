Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $217.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $217.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after buying an additional 2,526,701 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,787,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,066,000 after buying an additional 649,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

