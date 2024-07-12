Csenge Advisory Group Buys 690 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.