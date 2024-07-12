Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $114.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

