Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,456 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of O opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.