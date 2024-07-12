The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GS stock opened at $479.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $483.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

