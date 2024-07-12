Stifel Nicolaus Trims Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Price to $95.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Shares of BC stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

