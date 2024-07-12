JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.98 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Shares of JPM opened at $207.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average is $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

