Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a market cap of $524.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

