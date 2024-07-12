Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

