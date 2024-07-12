Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,594 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,139.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 188,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 149,602 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,323,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,815,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the period.

Shares of BBIN opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

