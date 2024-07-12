Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 495,173 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after buying an additional 326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,128,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $111.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

