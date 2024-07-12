Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 971,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,072,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 147,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

