Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after buying an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,605,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $269.22 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average is $247.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

